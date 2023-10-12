Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Mobile County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Spanish Fort High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Alma Bryant High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Foley, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mobile Christian School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamson High School at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Fruitdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Washington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
