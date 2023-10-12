Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Montgomery County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wetumpka High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Edgewood Academy at Hooper Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hope Hull, AL

Hope Hull, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Bullock County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Union Springs, AL

Union Springs, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Evangel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Prattville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike Road High School at Russell County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on October 13

8:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Seale, AL

Seale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Central-Phenix City High School at Percy Julian High School