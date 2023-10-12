Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Tallapoosa County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pelham High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Reeltown High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.