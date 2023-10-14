Our projection model predicts the Grambling Tigers will defeat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-5.6) 55.2 Grambling 30, Alabama A&M 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

Each Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Tigers games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 32.2 32.8 46.5 22.5 17 48.5 Alabama A&M 32.2 25.3 46.7 13.3 11.5 33.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.