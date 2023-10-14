Alabama State vs. Jackson State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the matchup between the Jackson State Tigers and Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Alabama State vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Jackson State (-10.8)
|40.2
|Jackson State 26, Alabama State 15
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last year, just one Hornets game went over the point total.
Jackson State Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Tigers games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.
Hornets vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Jackson State
|29.2
|28.7
|22.0
|16.0
|30.5
|45.5
|Alabama State
|16.0
|18.2
|17.5
|17.0
|10.0
|23.0
