According to our computer projections, the LSU Tigers will defeat the Auburn Tigers when the two teams come together at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Auburn vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+10.5) Toss Up (60.5) LSU 35, Auburn 26

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Auburn Tigers based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

The Auburn Tigers is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Auburn is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Out of theAuburn Tigers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Auburn this season is 7.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the LSU Tigers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The LSU Tigers have won twice against the spread this year.

LSU has not covered a spread when they are at least 10.5-point favorites (0-1).

The LSU Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 1.1 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 44.8 32.3 53 20.5 46.3 36 Auburn 29.6 18.2 41.3 18 12 18.5

