SEC opponents match up when the No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) and the Auburn Tigers (3-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU has struggled on defense, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS (445.7 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks third-best, yielding an average of 548.5 yards per game. Auburn ranks 93rd with 358.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 26th with 323.8 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Auburn vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Auburn vs. LSU Key Statistics

Auburn LSU 358.2 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 548.5 (2nd) 323.8 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.7 (122nd) 202.0 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.7 (14th) 156.2 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (8th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (10th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 643 yards (128.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 198 yards (39.6 ypg) on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 50 times for 202 yards (40.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jay Fair has racked up 196 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put up a 145-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 19 targets.

Shane Hooks has racked up 106 reciving yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,970 yards, completing 72.9% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 422 yards (70.3 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has 488 rushing yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-high 771 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 64 targets) with six touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 603 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy's nine grabs are good enough for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

