A pair of the country's strongest running games battle when the No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) bring college football's 15th-ranked run game versus the Auburn Tigers (3-2), with the No. 21 unit, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

Auburn vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Auburn vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Auburn vs. LSU Betting Trends

Auburn has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Auburn Tigers have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

LSU has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

