Idaho, Montana State, Week 7 Big Sky Football Power Rankings
With Week 7 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big Sky, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Idaho
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
- Last Game: W 42-14 vs Cal Poly
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Montana State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: W 38-22 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Cal Poly
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
- Last Game: W 31-30 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Portland State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: L 38-22 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
- Last Game: L 44-36 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Idaho State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UC Davis
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
- Last Game: L 31-23 vs Montana
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Weber State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
- Last Game: L 27-10 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: UC Davis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Montana
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th
- Last Game: W 31-23 vs UC Davis
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Idaho
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th
- Last Game: W 27-10 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Portland State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Idaho State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: L 28-20 vs Montana
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-6
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
- Last Game: L 42-14 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: L 28-21 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Sacramento State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
