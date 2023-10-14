The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-3) take on a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the North Alabama Lions (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

Offensively, Abilene Christian ranks 41st in the FCS with 28.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 83rd in points allowed (472.4 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored North Alabama ranks 69th in the FCS (23.7 points per game), and it is 70th defensively (28.7 points allowed per contest).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest

North Alabama vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

North Alabama vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

North Alabama Abilene Christian 423.3 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.4 (73rd) 414.3 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.4 (110th) 172.2 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.6 (68th) 251.2 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has racked up 1,367 yards (227.8 ypg) while completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 151 yards with one touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey has rushed for 416 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jalyn Daniels has run for 223 yards across 16 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew paces his team with 412 receiving yards on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.

David Florence has 22 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 278 yards (46.3 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden has racked up 236 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,064 passing yards for Abilene Christian, completing 55.6% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jermiah Dobbins, has carried the ball 53 times for 298 yards (59.6 per game), scoring two times.

Jay'Veon Sunday has collected 253 yards on 51 carries, scoring two times.

Blayne Taylor's 296 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered 13 catches and four touchdowns.

Taelyn Williams has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 169 yards so far this campaign.

Cooper McCasland has been the target of 11 passes and racked up nine receptions for 118 yards, an average of 23.6 yards per contest.

