According to our computer model, the Troy Trojans will take down the Army Black Knights when the two teams come together at Michie Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-6) Over (42.5) Troy 30, Army 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Troy vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Trojans a 69.2% chance to win.

The Trojans have won twice against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 6-point favorites or more, Troy has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

One of the Trojans' five games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 42.5 points, 9.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Troy contests.

Army Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Black Knights have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Black Knights are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Army is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year.

The Black Knights have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Army this season is 4.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 27.8 20.3 31.5 18.3 20.5 24.5 Army 29.4 20.4 40.5 13.5 22.0 25.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.