The Troy Trojans (4-2) bring college football's 11th-ranked run defense into a clash with the Army Black Knights (2-3), with the No. 22 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Army matchup.

Troy vs. Army Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-4.5) 44.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Troy (-4.5) 44.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Troy vs. Army Betting Trends

  • Troy has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • Army has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Black Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.