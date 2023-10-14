Based on our computer projection model, the UAB Blazers will beat the UTSA Roadrunners when the two teams come together at Alamodome on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UAB vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+9.5) Under (67.5) UAB 33, UTSA 32

Week 7 AAC Predictions

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Blazers based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

The Blazers' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, UAB is 2-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Blazers' six games with a set total.

The average total for UAB games this season is 8.8 less points than the point total of 67.5 for this outing.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Roadrunners have posted one win against the spread this year.

UTSA has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

UTSA has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 11.0 more than the average point total for UTSA games this season.

Blazers vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 25.2 29.2 24.5 25.0 25.7 32.0 UAB 31.8 35.8 37.3 27.3 26.3 44.3

