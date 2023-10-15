In the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 final on Sunday, Barbora Krejcikova takes on Qinwen Zheng.

With -130 odds, Zheng is favored over Krejcikova for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +105.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 15

Sunday, October 15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 56.5% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Qinwen Zheng +105 Odds to Win Match -130 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Krejcikova took down Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-0.

Zheng came out on top 6-2, 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.2 games per match and won 54.5% of them.

On hard courts, Krejcikova has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Zheng has played 46 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 53.9% of those games.

In 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Zheng has averaged 20.1 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 55.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Krejcikova and Zheng have not met on the court.

