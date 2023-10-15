Bills vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 6
Entering their Sunday, October 15 game against the New York Giants (1-4) at Highmark Stadium, which begins at 8:20 PM , the Buffalo Bills (3-2) are dealing with eight players on the injury report.
The Bills enter this matchup after a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing.
Their last time out, the Giants were defeated by the Miami Dolphins 31-16.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Dion Dawkins
|OT
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shaq Lawson
|DE
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Concussion
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Out
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Matt Peart
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Ankle
|Out
|D.J. Davidson
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Out
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shane Lemieux
|OG
|Groin
|Questionable
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Out
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
- Click here for Vikings vs Bears
- Click here for Eagles vs Jets
- Click here for Ravens vs Titans
- Click here for Patriots vs Raiders
- Click here for Colts vs Jaguars
Bills vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Bills or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bills Season Insights
- The Bills sport the 12th-ranked defense this season (325.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with 390.4 yards per game.
- Offensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 31.8 points per game. They rank sixth on defense (16.0 points allowed per game).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 274.2 per game. They rank ninth on defense (191.2 passing yards allowed per game).
- Buffalo is compiling 116.2 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 25th, allowing 134.0 rushing yards per contest.
- The Bills have the third-best turnover margin in the league at +6, forcing 13 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over seven times (17th in NFL).
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants rank worst in total yards per game (255.2), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL with 378.0 total yards ceded per contest.
- This season has been difficult for the Giants on both offense and defense, as they are posting just 12.4 points per contest (second-worst) and surrendering 30.6 points per game (fourth-worst).
- The Giants rank second-worst in passing yards per game (163.0), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL with 226.6 passing yards allowed per contest.
- New York ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game (92.2), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 151.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- At -5, the Giants own the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with three forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).
Bills vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Bills (-1100), Giants (+675)
- Total: 44 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.