The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are set to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Calvin Ridley get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ridley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has caught 22 passes on 36 targets for 333 yards and two TDs, averaging 66.6 yards per game.

In two of five games this season, Ridley has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0

Rep Calvin Ridley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.