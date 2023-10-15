Will Chris Olave Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Olave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Trying to find Olave's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Olave has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 318 yards on 25 receptions (12.7 per catch) and one TD.
Chris Olave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Saints have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Jimmy Graham (LP/nir - rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Juwan Johnson (DNP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Olave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|25
|318
|118
|1
|12.7
Olave Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|10
|8
|112
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|11
|6
|86
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|11
|8
|104
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5
|2
|12
|1
