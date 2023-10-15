The New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be up against the Houston Texans' defense and Steven Nelson in Week 6 action at NRG Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Saints pass catchers' matchup against the Texans secondary.

Saints vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 37.8 7.6 32 93 8.54

Chris Olave vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave has hauled in 25 receptions for 318 yards (63.6 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

In the air, New Orleans is 22nd in passing yards in the league with 959, or 191.8 per game.

The Saints' scoring average on offense ranks 21st in the league, at 19.2 points per game.

New Orleans averages 33.8 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 13th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Saints are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 23 total red-zone pass attempts (51.1% red-zone pass rate).

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 18 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Houston ranks 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,132) and first in passing touchdowns allowed (three).

This season, the Texans rank 12th in the NFL in points allowed (20 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (338.8 per game).

Houston's defense hasn't allowed a player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown pass to three players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 43 14 Def. Targets Receptions 25 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 318 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.6 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 118 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

