Derek Carr was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup with the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Carr's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 6, Carr is averaging 189.2 passing yards per game (946 total). Other season stats include four touchdown passes, two interceptions and a 65.3% completion percentage (98-for-150), plus 10 carries for five yards.

Derek Carr Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Saints vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Carr 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 98 150 65.3% 946 4 2 6.3 10 5 0

Carr Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0

