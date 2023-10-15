New Orleans Saints receiver Foster Moreau will face the Houston Texans and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Moreau has three grabs for 26 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted three times.

Moreau vs. the Texans

Moreau vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Houston has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 226.4 passing yards per game given up by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Texans have put up three touchdowns through the air (0.6 per game). The Texans' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Saints Player Previews

Foster Moreau Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-111)

Moreau Receiving Insights

In one game this year, Moreau has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Moreau has been targeted on three of his team's 169 passing attempts this season (1.8% target share).

He has racked up 8.7 yards per target (26 yards on three targets).

In one of two games this year, Moreau has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

With two red zone targets, Moreau has been on the receiving end of 8.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Moreau's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

