Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Colts Game – Week 6
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in an AFC South clash.
When is Jaguars vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.5 points of each other.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 66.4%.
- The Jaguars have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).
- Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Colts have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +164 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+4)
- The Jaguars have put together a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- The Colts have covered the spread three times this year (3-2-0).
- Indianapolis is 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- These two teams average a combined 45 points per game, one more point than the total of 44 set for this matchup.
- The Jaguars and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 0.6 fewer points per game than the point total of 44 set for this matchup.
- Jacksonville has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Colts' five games with a set total.
Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|79.2
|3
|28.8
|0
Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|4
|138.3
|2
