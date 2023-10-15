Jaguars vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) host an AFC South battle against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
As the Jaguars prepare for this matchup against the Colts, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|4.5
|44
|-200
|+165
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville's matchups this year have an average total of 46.1, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Jaguars have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've finished 2-1.
- Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Indianapolis Colts
- Colts games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44 points in three of five outings.
- Indianapolis has a 43.5-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Colts have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).
- The Colts have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.
- Indianapolis has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.
Jaguars vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|21.0
|20
|20.4
|13
|46.1
|3
|5
|Colts
|24.0
|9
|23.0
|23
|43.5
|3
|5
Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- Jacksonville has hit the over once in its past three games.
- The Jaguars are scoring 24.0 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 8.6 more points per game than their overall season average (21.0 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (29.0) compared to their overall season average (20.4).
- The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by only three points this season (0.6 points per game), and the Colts have put up just five more points than their opponents (1.0 per game).
Colts
- Over its past three contests, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In the Colts' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.
- The Colts are scoring more points in divisional games (25.0 per game) than overall (24.0), and also giving up fewer points in the division (22.3) than overall (23.0).
- The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by just three points this season (0.6 points per game), and the Colts have put up only five more points than their opponents (1.0 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.1
|45.5
|47.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|25.3
|26.0
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|44.5
|42.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|23.0
|22.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-2
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.