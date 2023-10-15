The Houston Texans (2-3) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Saints and the Texans and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the piece below.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Saints vs Texans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Texans have taken the field for five games this year, and they have led after the first quarter two times and have been losing three times.

2nd Quarter

In five games this year, the Saints have won the second quarter two times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have lost the second quarter one time and won four times in five games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been knotted up in one game.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 0.6 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game and have lost the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in four games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Saints vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In five games this year, the Saints have had the lead after the first half three times and have been behind after the first half two times.

At the end of the first half, the Texans have been winning three times and have trailed two times.

2nd Half

The Saints have won the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10 points on average in the second half.

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Texans have won the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

Rep the Saints or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.