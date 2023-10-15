The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trevor Lawrence get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Lawrence has rushed for 132 yards (26.4 per game) on 30 carries.

In five games, Lawrence has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0

