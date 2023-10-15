When the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) and Indianapolis Colts (3-2) square off on October 15 at TIAA Bank Field, Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Trevor Lawrence vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Gardner Minshew 5 Games Played 4 67.2% Completion % 68.7% 1,258 (251.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 553 (138.3) 5 Touchdowns 2 2 Interceptions 0 132 (26.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 4 (1.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Colts Defensive Stats

This year, the Colts have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 23rd in the NFL by surrendering 23.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 29th in the NFL with 382.0 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,314 passing yards allowed (262.8 per game).

Against the run, the Colts have given up 596 rushing yards this year, ranking 19th in the league. When it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, they are 27th in the NFL with seven.

On defense, Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (39.2%) and 16th in red-zone efficiency allowed (56.3%).

Jaguars Defensive Stats

