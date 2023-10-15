Will Zay Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 6?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are slated to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zay Jones hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)
- Jones has eight receptions (on 18 targets) for 78 yards and two TDs, averaging 26 yards per game.
- In two of three games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.
Zay Jones Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
Rep Zay Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.