In a Monday MLB Playoff schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros is a game to see.

The Houston Astros (90-72) face the Texas Rangers (90-72)

The Rangers will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Monday at 4:37 PM ET.

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 29 HR, 112 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 29 HR, 112 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)

HOU Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -122 +103 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -168 +143 7.5

