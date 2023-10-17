Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The outings in a Week 8 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Alabama include the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 17
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 17
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7.5)
Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Memphis (-5.5)
Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)
Utah Tech Trailblazers at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.