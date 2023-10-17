The outings in a Week 8 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Alabama include the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 17

Tuesday, October 17 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 17

Tuesday, October 17 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7.5)

Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Memphis (-5.5)

Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)

Utah Tech Trailblazers at North Alabama Lions

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Braly Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

