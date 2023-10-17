The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) will meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Hilltoppers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Jacksonville, Alabama
  • Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline
BetMGM Western Kentucky (-7) 61.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Western Kentucky (-7) 60.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
  • The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Western Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

