The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) will meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Hilltoppers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-7) 61.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-7) 60.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Western Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.