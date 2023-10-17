Which team is going to come out on top on Tuesday, October 17, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Jacksonville State Gamecocks square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hilltoppers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Jacksonville State (+7) Under (59.5) Western Kentucky 28, Jacksonville State 25

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 30.8% chance to win.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Jacksonville State is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

The Gamecocks have hit the over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

The average total in Jacksonville State games this season is 4.1 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Hilltoppers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Hilltoppers are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 7-point favorites or more, Western Kentucky has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two of the Hilltoppers' five games have hit the over.

The average total for Western Kentucky games this season has been 62.7, 3.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Gamecocks vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 32.2 29.0 41.3 18.7 23.0 39.3 Jacksonville State 28.0 19.4 25.0 12.0 32.0 29.3

