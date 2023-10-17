The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) host the Nashville Predators (1-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Oilers fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Predators 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+120)

Predators (+120) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators had a 13-8-21 record in overtime games last season, and a 42-32-8 overall record.

In the 32 games Nashville played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 42 points.

In 14 games last season when the Predators finished with just one goal, they picked up five points (2-11-1).

Nashville accumulated 25 points (11-7-3) when scoring two goals last season.

The Predators scored more than two goals in 40 games, earning 61 points from those contests.

Last season Nashville scored a single power-play goal in 26 games, posting a record of 16-7-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Nashville was 16-10-3 (35 points).

The Predators' opponents had more shots in 52 games last season. The Predators went 26-21-5 in those contests (57 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 6th 33.6 Shots 29.5 23rd 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 1st 32.36% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 20th 76.98% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Predators vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

