In the contest between the South Alabama Jaguars and Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Jaguars to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Alabama (-17.5) Over (53.5) South Alabama 42, Southern Miss 15

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 90.9%.

The Jaguars have posted two wins against the spread this year.

South Alabama is winless against the spread when it has played as 17.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Jaguars have played six games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 2.8 higher than the average total in South Alabama games this season.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in five games with a set total.

Southern Miss has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 17.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The average point total for the Southern Miss this season is 0.6 points less than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 32.2 22.2 32.5 25.5 32 20.5 Southern Miss 23.7 35.3 23 25.5 25 55

