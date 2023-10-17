The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 17-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss matchup.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-17) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-17.5) 53.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

South Alabama has won two games against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in five opportunities.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 17 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.