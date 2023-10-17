South Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 17
The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 17-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss matchup.
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-17)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-17.5)
|53.5
|-900
|+590
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- South Alabama has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in five opportunities.
- The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 17 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
