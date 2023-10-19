New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a tough matchup in Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the third-fewest rushing yards in the league, 75.3 per game.

In the ground game, Kamara carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 199 yards (66.3 ypg) and has one rushing score. Kamara, as a pass-catcher, has 23 catches for 86 yards (28.7 ypg).

Kamara vs. the Jaguars

Kamara vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The run defense of the Jaguars is giving up 75.3 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks third in the NFL.

So far this year, the Jaguars have surrendered four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks 13th among NFL teams.

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in three opportunities this season.

The Saints, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.7% of the time while running 43.3%.

His team has attempted 168 rushes this season. He's handled 52 of those carries (31.0%).

Kamara has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has seven red zone rushing carries (28.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Kamara has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kamara has 11.4% of his team's target share (25 targets on 220 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 3.4 yards per target (139th in NFL).

Kamara, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Kamara has been targeted four times in the red zone (15.4% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 13 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

