Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Elmore County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holtville High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marbury High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.