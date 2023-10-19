Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Elmore County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Holtville High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Marbury High School at Shelby County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Elmore County High School