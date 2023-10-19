The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars score 7.7 more points per game (23.7) than the Saints allow (16).

The Jaguars average 59 more yards per game (337.3) than the Saints give up (278.3).

This season Jacksonville rushes for 17.2 more yards per game (113.5) than New Orleans allows (96.3).

The Jaguars have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars put up 28 points per game in road games (4.3 more than their overall average), and concede 20.5 away from home (0.2 more than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate 408 yards per game away from home (70.7 more than their overall average), and give up 334 on the road (11.7 less than overall).

Jacksonville racks up 257.5 passing yards per game in road games (33.7 more than its overall average), and concedes 287 on the road (16.7 more than overall).

The Jaguars' average yards rushing in road games (150.5) is higher than their overall average (113.5). And their average yards conceded in away games (47) is lower than overall (75.3).

The Jaguars convert 43.3% of third downs in road games (7.2% higher than their overall average), and concede 29.2% away from home (10.3% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Atlanta W 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo W 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.