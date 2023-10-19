How to Watch Jaguars vs. Saints Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBC
Jaguars Insights
- The Jaguars score 7.7 more points per game (23.7) than the Saints allow (16).
- The Jaguars average 59 more yards per game (337.3) than the Saints give up (278.3).
- This season Jacksonville rushes for 17.2 more yards per game (113.5) than New Orleans allows (96.3).
- The Jaguars have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Jaguars Away Performance
- The Jaguars put up 28 points per game in road games (4.3 more than their overall average), and concede 20.5 away from home (0.2 more than overall).
- The Jaguars accumulate 408 yards per game away from home (70.7 more than their overall average), and give up 334 on the road (11.7 less than overall).
- Jacksonville racks up 257.5 passing yards per game in road games (33.7 more than its overall average), and concedes 287 on the road (16.7 more than overall).
- The Jaguars' average yards rushing in road games (150.5) is higher than their overall average (113.5). And their average yards conceded in away games (47) is lower than overall (75.3).
- The Jaguars convert 43.3% of third downs in road games (7.2% higher than their overall average), and concede 29.2% away from home (10.3% lower than overall).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Atlanta
|W 23-7
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|at Buffalo
|W 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 37-20
|CBS
|10/19/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
