James Madison vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 19
Sun Belt play features the James Madison Dukes (6-0) squaring off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Dukes are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Marshall matchup in this article.
James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
James Madison vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-3.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-4.5)
|52.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
James Madison vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- James Madison has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Marshall has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
