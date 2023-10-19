Will Kendre Miller Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
Will Kendre Miller pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Miller will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)
- Miller has 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 24 carries.
- Miller has also caught seven passes for 71 yards (17.8 per game).
- Miller has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.
Kendre Miller Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
Rep Kendre Miller with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.