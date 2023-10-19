Will Kendre Miller pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Miller has 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 24 carries.

Miller has also caught seven passes for 71 yards (17.8 per game).

Miller has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0

