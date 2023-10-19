The Nashville Predators' (1-3) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Thursday, October 19 game against the New York Rangers (2-1) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Predators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Nashville gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.

Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the NHL.

Defensively, New York was one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-190) Predators (+155) 6

