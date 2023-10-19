Predators vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (2-1), coming off a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, host the Nashville Predators (1-3) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Predators lost to the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-190)
|Predators (+155)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators were an underdog 16 times last season, and upset their opponent seven times.
- Nashville was 3-6 as an underdog of +155 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Predators have a 39.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- Last season, 40 games Nashville played finished with over 6 goals.
Predators vs Rangers Additional Info
Predators vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|223 (28th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|236 (12th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (24th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the league.
- Nashville conceded 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.
- Nashville had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.
- Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in NHL).
- The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).
- At 52.2%, the Predators had the NHL's eighth-best faceoff win rate.
- With a shooting percentage of 9.2%, Nashville was 26th in the league.
- The Predators shut out their opponents twice. They averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.