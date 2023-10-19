The New Orleans Saints (3-3) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) team on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome (and best bets are available). The Jaguars have won three games in a row.

When is Saints vs. Jaguars?

  • Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Jaguars in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 8.9 points.
  • The Saints have a 55.6% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Saints have won two of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (40%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 2-2 (50%).
  • The Jaguars have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Jacksonville has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+2)
  • The Saints have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-4-1).
  • New Orleans has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 2-point favorites (0-3-1).
  • The Jaguars have registered a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (40.5)
  • These two teams average 41.9 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 1.4 more than the over/under of 40.5.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.2 less points per game (36.3) than this game's total of 40.5 points.
  • None of the Saints' six games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.
  • Jaguars games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 66.3 1 28.7 0

Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 75.2 5 28.7 0

