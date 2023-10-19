The New Orleans Saints (3-3) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) team on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome (and best bets are available). The Jaguars have won three games in a row.

When is Saints vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Jaguars in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 8.9 points.

The Saints have a 55.6% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Saints have won two of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (40%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Jaguars have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Jacksonville has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+2)



Jacksonville (+2) The Saints have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-4-1).

New Orleans has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 2-point favorites (0-3-1).

The Jaguars have registered a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40.5)



Under (40.5) These two teams average 41.9 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 1.4 more than the over/under of 40.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.2 less points per game (36.3) than this game's total of 40.5 points.

None of the Saints' six games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.

Jaguars games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 66.3 1 28.7 0

Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 75.2 5 28.7 0

