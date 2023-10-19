The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

Saints Insights

The Saints score 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 per outing the Jaguars surrender.

The Saints collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (312.5) than the Jaguars allow per outing (345.7).

This season, New Orleans runs for 20.5 more yards per game (95.8) than Jacksonville allows per outing (75.3).

The Saints have eight giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 15 takeaways.

Saints Home Performance

The Saints score 12.5 points per game at home (5.7 less than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (4.5 more than overall).

The Saints rack up 274 yards per game at home (38.5 less than their overall average), and concede 319 at home (40.7 more than overall).

New Orleans racks up 204.5 passing yards per game at home (12.2 less than its overall average), and gives up 210 at home (28 more than overall).

The Saints rack up 69.5 rushing yards per game at home (26.3 less than their overall average), and concede 109 at home (12.7 more than overall).

The Saints convert 40% of third downs in home games (2.2% higher than their overall average), and concede 37% at home (4.9% higher than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay L 26-9 FOX 10/8/2023 at New England W 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX

