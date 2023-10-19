Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Talladega County, Alabama has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Woodland High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Munford High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Dadeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dadeville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
California School for the Deaf - Fremont at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
