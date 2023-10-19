Will Travis Etienne Score a Touchdown Against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints square off in Week 7 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Travis Etienne find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Etienne will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- Etienne has churned out a team-high 451 rushing yards (75.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Etienne also has 21 catches for 172 yards (28.7 ypg).
- Etienne has scored a rushing touchdown in three games, with multiple rushing TDs twice.
Travis Etienne Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
Rep Travis Etienne with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.