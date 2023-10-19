Trevor Lawrence did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Lawrence's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 7, Lawrence is averaging 239.8 passing yards per game (1,439 total). Other season stats include seven touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 67.1% completion percentage (141-for-210), plus 33 carries for 147 yards.

Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Lawrence 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 141 210 67.1% 1,439 7 3 6.9 33 147 0

Lawrence Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0

