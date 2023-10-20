Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime next in the Swiss Indoors Basel semifinals. Rune has the second-best odds at +350 to win this tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Rune at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Rune's Next Match

Rune will play Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 AM ET, after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the last round 6-1, 3-6, 7-6.

Rune Stats

Rune defeated No. 32-ranked Etcheverry 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 on Friday to reach the .

Rune has won two of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 46-20.

On hard courts over the past year, Rune has gone 21-14 and has won one title.

Through 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rune has played 25.4 games per match. He won 53.2% of them.

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rune has played 24.1 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rune has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 23.5% on return.

Rune has won 21.9% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 83.3% of his service games during that timeframe.

