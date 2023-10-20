Friday's game at Chase Field has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:07 PM ET (on October 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 68, or 61.3%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 55-28 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 46, or 49.5%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a mark of 25-32 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 11 Braves W 10-2 Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks - Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply October 21 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule