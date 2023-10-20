The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Game 4 of the NLCS, Friday at 8:07 PM ET, at Chase Field. The Phillies are ahead 2-1.

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (3-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies' Sanchez (3-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.

He has seven quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Sanchez has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Mantiply

Mantiply makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander threw a third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 35 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

He has had 23 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Joe Mantiply vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (220) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1417 total hits and eighth in MLB play scoring 796 runs.

Mantiply has thrown 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out one against the Phillies this season.

