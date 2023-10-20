Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 5 on October 20, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 5:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Montgomery Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for his 33rd start of the season.
- He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.
- Montgomery has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|6.1
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|4.0
|9
|5
|4
|2
|1
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .327/.390/.623 so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.369/.517 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.