On Friday, October 20 at 11:00 AM CT, Tharptown High School will host Sheffield High School in a matchup between 2A teams.

Sheffield vs. Tharptown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 20

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT

Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Ardmore High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Russellville, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Muscle Shoals High School at Cullman High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on October 20

Location: Cullman, AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Florence, AL

Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Athens, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phil Campbell High School at Colbert Heights High School